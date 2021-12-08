Kuwait Ministry confirms first Omicron case in the country

Doha: Kuwait’s Health Ministry representative Abdullah Al-Sanad confirmed on Wednesday that the Medics in the country reported the first Omicron strain in a European citizen who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where the spread of the Omicron variant has been confirmed.

‘The first case of the Omicron strain infection was detected in a European who arrived in Kuwait and recently visited one of the African countries where patients with the strain have been reported’, the minister informed, quoted Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). He added that the person was inoculated with an authorized vaccination.

Earlier, the cases of Omicron infections were reported in neighbouring countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.