Last post to the great Indian warrior! The nation mourns

As India bids adieu to the great soldier who kept the nation safe till his last breath, now lies still making a nation mourn him deeply. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat bids goodbye on his way to a seminar to inspire a group of young soldiers of tomorrow. Death comes in the form of a helicopter taking the form of a fire ball! Rawat succumbs bravely along with 12 others including his wife who were with him.

CDS General Bipin Rawat is no more. He passed away in a military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Lt Gen HS Panga confirmed the information on Twitter. ‘RIP Gen Bipin Rawat’, Lt Gen tweeted.

According to sources, Rawat’s wife, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, was also killed in the horrific event. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A total of 14 people were on board the chopper and 13 have been confirmed dead. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.