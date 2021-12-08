Omicron: Country bans passengers from France

Manila: The Philippines government has decided to ban passengers from France. The decision was taken to contain the spread of Omicron Covid-19 Variant.

According to the new orders, all people who were in France in the last 14 days will be banned from entering the country. The new entry ban will come into force from December 10 and will end on December 15.

Earlier Philippines had imposed a ban on travellers from South Africa and 13 other countries.