Padma Shri Nanda Prusty of Odisha dies, PM Modi tweets condolences

Padma Shri awardee and teacher, Nanda Prusty passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness since one month. According to a doctor at the district hospital, Prusty had been suffering from fever, cough, and other old-age problems.

On November 9, Nanda Prusty, often known as ‘Nanda Master,’ was awarded the Padma Shri for his lengthy contributions to education and social service. Nanda Prusty devoted decades of his life in Odisha’s Jajpur district, delivering free education to children and adults. Prusty has been teaching youngsters for free since Independence with the objective of eradicating illiteracy in his community, despite having to stop his education after Class 7 due to his family’s financial situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the Padma Shri recipient, saying he would be remembered for years. ‘Pained by the demise of Shri Nanda Prusty Ji. The much respected Nanda Sir will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation’s attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony. Om Shanti’, PM Modi tweeted.