Saudi Arabia starts issuing direct Umrah visas for Indian pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has allowed direct Umrah visa for Indian pilgrims. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced this. As per the new order, pilgrims from India, Pakistan and Egypt can enter the country directly.

Indians who have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Covishield vaccines and one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be exempted from quarantine. People who have taken two doses of either Sinopharm or Sinovac with an additional dose from any one of the above vaccines ill also be exempted from quarantine.

People vaccinated with other vaccines which are not approved by Saudi Arabia must undergo 3-day mandatory quarantine in Madinah. A RT-PCR test will be taken on the second day of the quarantine and if tested negative, will be allowed to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia had earlier approved Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin.