Saudi Arabian forces intercept missiles targeting Riyadh

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missile targeting Riyadh. The missiles were launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Defence Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said that the debris of the missile fall in a densely populated area, but no injuries or damage to property were reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi forces destroyed several explosives laden drones launched by the Iran supported rebels. The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had killed 115 rebels in airstrikes. The forces had conducted 19 airstrikes on Saturday.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.