Special investigation team to probe Poovar rave party case; accused to be summoned

Thiruvananthapuram: Excise officials have decided to conduct an extensive probe into a rave party held at Poovar resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The special team led by Thiruvananthapuram Assistant Excise Commissioner S Vinod Kumar will reportedly take charge of the investigation.

The team will examine the call records of the accused. Earlier, the excise had identified that a Bengaluru resident arranged the drugs including MDMA used in the party. The investigation team is also expecting to get accurate information on the persons associated with the accused and the drug mafias they have links with.

Earlier, as many as 20 people who had participated in the party had been arrested and was released on bail. The accused, including two women, were taken into custody along with different types of synthetic drugs, ganja and hashish oil in their possession. All of them will be summoned and questioned as there are discrepancies in the statements. Based on the findings, the officials suspect that a drug racket based in Manali is behind the illegal parties held in the state.

Meanwhile, Akshay Mohan, Athul and Peter Shan, who were earlier arrested in the case, will be remanded in custody for further questioning. It has been revealed that they are the main organizers of the DJ rave party. The suspects, who are directly associated with the Nirvana group, are also said to have links with drug mafias in other states. Therefore, the first phase of the investigation will focus on these matters. The investigation team is hoping to take the accused into custody within two days. For this, the investigation team will be approaching the court in the upcoming days.