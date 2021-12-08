‘Very very lucky to be alive!’: Teen escapes miraculously from the jaws; know more..

A British teenager expressed her shock and claimed to be ‘very, very lucky’ to be alive after being dragged underwater by a 10-foot crocodile, and almost losing her leg.

According to a report by BBC, an 18 year old girl- Amelie Osborn-Smith, was whitewater rafting on the Zambezi river in Zambia when she was attacked on Tuesday, reports BBC. The teenager only survived thanks to the courage of her friends, who dived underwater and punched the crocodile until it released her. Amelie’s father, Brent Osborn-Smith, said that the Nile crocodile tried to drag his daughter ‘down into a characteristic death roll in order to subdue its prey’. ‘Amelie fought back with great courage and refused to be subdued or taken under. Due to the quick thinking and intervention of all those on board, the reptile’s attack was repulsed and Amelie was then brought quickly back on to the boat’, Osborn-Smith added.

Amelie suffered several injuries in the attack but luckily managed to escape. Her lower leg has been badly mauled, her right foot injured and hip dislocated. The teenager was administered first aid at the spot and then rushed to a hospital.

A video of Amelie speaking to Dr Mohamed El Sahili was released by Medland Hospital in Zambia, where she is being treated, which caught the attention of netizens. She came out with the shock of the gruesome incident and exulted in the joy of being alive. The teen revealed that she never expected to get her limb back as it was badly mauled by the huge crocodile. She thanked the doctors who worked on her and the magic of coming back to normal life was made easy.