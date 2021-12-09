4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Karachi: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale had jolted several areas of Karachi in Pakistan on Wednesday night. The tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and Chundrigarh road.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 km north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi at a depth of 15 km. No causality, injuries or damage to property were reported yet.

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Balochistan. 20 Killed and 300 were injured in the earthquake.