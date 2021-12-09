Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of precious metals-gold and silver declined marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.07% or Rs 32 to Rs 48,023 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged lower by 0.05% or Rs 33 to Rs 61,590 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 35,960 per 8 gram and Rs 4495 per gram. As per the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, spot gold is trading at Rs 48,109 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 61,227 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,782.65 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $ 1,784.50. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2%to $ 22.34 per ounce, platinum shed 0.2% to $ 954.51 and palladium rose 0.4% to $ 1,862.90.