Forex Market: Indian rupee slips to a 2-month low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee has slipped down to 2-month low against the US dollar in the forex market. The domestic currency dipped down due to the negative opening of the Indian share market and strengthening of the US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.45 against the dollar. During trading it fell down to 75.53 against the American currency. On Wednesday the Indian currency settled at 75.5 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.55 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strengthen against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 0.09% higher at 95.97. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share markets pulling out at Rs.2,584.97 crore