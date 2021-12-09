General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika to be cremated on Friday in Delhi

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, who perished tragically in the Coonoor chopper crash will be cremated in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

According to agency sources, their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the capital city by Thursday by a military jet from the Coimbatore airbase, following a wreath-laying ceremony at Wellington. The remains will be taken to the residence of the CDS, where visitors would be able to pay their respects from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession from Kamraj Marg to the Brar Square cremation in Delhi Cantonment.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Gen Rawat, who was appointed as CDS in 2019, and his entourage crashed near Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, killing all except one of the passengers. After receiving treatment at a local military hospital, the lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC, is reportedly being transported to Bengaluru in a serious condition.

The incident occurred while the officers were on their way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington to address the professors and student officers of the staff course. According to the IAF, a Court of Inquiry into the mishap involving a Mi-17VH helicopter that took off from the Sulur IAF Station near Coimbatore has been ordered.