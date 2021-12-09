India sees rise in online smartphone purchases in 2021

Counterpoint survey reports that more than half of all smartphones sold in India in 2021 was purchased online, compared to less than a third last year. The prolonged presence of COVID-19, as well as the significant number of victims during its second wave in 2021, are to blame for this shift in purchasing trends. In comparison to last year, customers purchased 15% more smartphones in the affordable premium and premium segments (priced Rs. 30,000 and above) in 2021, according to the survey (7 per cent).

