Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal at a private function; OTT right rates skyrocket for the footage

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most private couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married today at a very private ceremony which included only the closest of their aids. Guests were subjected to a strict no-phone policy; they were banned from sharing photos on social media.

The wedding was held at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi on Tuesday and a haldi ceremony followed by a sangeet on Wednesday. The wedding itself was preceded by a ‘sehrabandi’ for the groom. It was grand in scale with reports of a glass mandap, a horse-drawn carriage and a doli for the bride.

Meanwhile, the stars were reportedly offered a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform to get their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes, as per a Pinkvilla’ report. ‘It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’, the source said.

They further said that the couple will decide the due course of action. They added that the chances are high, as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal managed to keep their dating life a secret for the longest time. They reportedly started dating back in 2019 and were spotted at a Mumbai eatery together. They also made an entrance together at a Bollywood Diwali party the same year. The same privacy has been kept in their secret-grand wedding function too.