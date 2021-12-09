Over 130 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India : Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry stated that over 130 cr doses of Covid – 19 vaccine were administered in India by Wednesday. It was reported that around 72 lakh vaccine doses were given out on Wednesday until 7 p.m. According to the ministry, the daily vaccine number is expected to rise once final reports for the day are compiled late at night.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was started on January 16, with healthcare workers being the first to be vaccinated. Frontline workers had been vaccinated from February 2. Vaccination for citizens over the age of 60 and for those aged 45 and above with certain comorbid disorders began on March 1. From April 1, the country started vaccinating all citizens above the age of 45. The government broadened its vaccination campaign from May 1, enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.