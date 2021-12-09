Private company in Sharjah announces 3-day weekend

Sharjah: A private company in Sharjah announced three-day weekend for employees. Rouya Consultancy has announced that it will adopt 4-day workweek starting from 9am to 7pm, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

Earlier the Sharjah government has announced 4-day workweek. The government announced that the new policy will come into effect from January 1,2022. The decision was made as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The working time for government employees will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays.

Earlier the UAE Government had revised the workweek timings. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week.