Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 beats Exynos 2100 in CPU Benchmark Tests

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 benchmark results show that the SoC outperforms its predecessor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Furthermore, the benchmarking findings suggest that it outperforms the Samsung Exynos 2100 but falls short of Apple’s A15 Bionic silicon in terms of CPU performance. Geekbench 5, PCMark Work 3.0, GFXBench 5, and Basemark Web were used to do the tests. According to the rumour, the processor would perform better when it is released on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 smartphones.

The test was done on a Qualcomm reference device at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, according to PCMag. According to the study, there is a little power boost over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm claims a 20% increase in CPU performance and a 30% increase in power efficiency over the Snapdragon 888.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 receives a 15% boost (3,837 points) over the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Exynos 2100 (3,359 points) in Geekbench multi-core testing, and an overall score compared to the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic (4,647 points), according to the study. The benchmark Web results are also better than the previous Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, but they fall short of the Apple iPhone 13’s statistics. However, according to GFXBench (a GPU benchmark), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 outperforms all of its competitors.