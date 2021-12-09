Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty gain for third day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher for third day in a row. The gains in the Reliance Industries, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra shares has supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,807, higher by 157 points or 0.27%. NSE Nifty surged 47 points or 0.27% to end at 17,517. 7 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.65% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 1.3%.The broader market breadth of BSE was positive as 2046 shares surged and 1153 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints,UPL, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Nestle India, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation.