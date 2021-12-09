Madhulika Rawat – the strong beauty behind the iron man

As the nation mourns the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Army officials, curiosity on knowing more about the force behind General Rawat has increased. Yes, we are referring to General Rawat’s wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat.

The soft, well-read, socially active Madhulika Rawat is the daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh, a native of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh. Madhulika got married to CDS General Bipin Rawat in 1985 when he was serving in the Indian Army as a Captain.

Madhulika Rawat stood by her husband General Bipin Rawat like a shield from then to the end. She supported General Rawat as a pillar of strength and made significant contributions via the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) as President.

Madhulika Rawat was also active with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Veer Naris, which assists military widows, differently-abled children, and cancer patients. She has been empowering Army women by pushing them to pursue financial independence by enrolling in courses like tailoring, knitting, bag making, beautician courses and ‘Cakes and Chocolates’ making.

Not a single picture is seen in this melee of the chopper crash where this smiling beautiful face of Madhulika Rawat is seen sans the smile. That is diplomacy for the strong man who kept the 3 defence forces in good spirits, excellent mental makeup and ready to face any calamity!