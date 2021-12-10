53 migrants killed, 58 injured in truck crash

Tuxtla Gutierrez: At least 53 people were killed and 58 others were injured after a cargo truck they were travelling in rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge in Chiapa de Corzo city, Mexico on Thursday.

The federal Attorney General’s Office updated that the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and it caused the accident. The truck was carrying more than 107 people.

Also Read; Odisha: 15 cops injured, eight police vans vandalized, scuffle with BJP protestors

The deceased were illegal migrants from Central American countries. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately known. Chiapas state lies in the Mexico- Guatemala border and is a transit point of illegal migrants from Central American countries.