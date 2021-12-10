Abu Dhabi Big Ticket announced winner of 1 million UAE dirham raffle draw

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket has announced winner of its 1 million UAE dirham raffle draw. Harun Sheikh has won the prize money.

Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that one person would win Dh1 million every week in December. The first draw was conducted on December 9. Next draw will be held on December 9, 17, 24 this year and January 1, 2022.

The organizers also announced a grand prize of 25 million UAE dirhams. The winners of the weekly draw will get a chance to win the Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes. Winners will be announced on January 3, 2022.

Big Ticket also announced that it will give away 50 cash and dream car ticket prices on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th anniversary and passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport can ‘play and win’ between December 16 and 25.