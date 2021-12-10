Acer launches Aspire Vero laptop with recycled plastic Chassis

Acer launches Aspire Vero laptop with 30 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis including other parts to reduce carbon emissions. The laptop features an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor. The company claims the laptop has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

The laptop is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the single Intel Core i5 variant. Coming to the software part it runs on the latest Windows 11 Home Edition operating system with MS Office 2021. The company also includes a one-year damage protection plan for Rs. 899.

The Acer Aspire Vero is available in a single Volcano Gray colour choice from the Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive locations, and other authorised retail stores, according to the firm. According to Acer, customers can also pick up the laptop at Vijay Sales outlets.