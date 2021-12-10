Facebook rolls out ‘Year Together’ Card

Facebook’s Android and iOS apps now have a ‘Year Together’ card feature that allows users to share the highlights and top moments from the previous year. The startup, which was recently renamed Meta, has also launched an Instagram feature that allows users to share their top ten tales of the year. As part of the Year Together card, users will be able to see friends, images, locations, and other experiences they shared on the network. The feature has begun to roll out, and it will be available through the end of the year.

According to TechCrunch, the Year Together feature will propose posts and content posted by a user, which will be collated and presented as a post. Users, on the other hand, are not confined to Facebook’s suggested postings; they can remove them and replace them with other photos or information. This is useful if users don’t want to revisit specific memories from the previous year. If a user has set up unique privacy settings for posts, the post (or card) will be available to their friend list or to selected users once it has been posted.