Huawei Watch D launch tipped for Dec 23

The Huawei Watch D is tipped to launch in China on December 23. The smartwatch is expected to include a blood pressure monitor among other advanced capabilities. The wearables may have a rectangular display with two buttons on the right side, according to a photograph given by a tipster last month. The Huawei Watch GT Runner, which has a 14-day battery life, a blood oxygen saturation sensor, and sleep and stress monitoring, was released last month.

According to XDA Developers, the Huawei Watch D may include a blood pressure monitor similar to the one found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Users will also be able to examine a complete history of their blood pressure results to assist track progress, according to the company. The Huawei smartwatch, on the other hand, is believed to be less expensive than the Galaxy Watch 4.