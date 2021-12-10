India’s Covid vaccination reaches near 132 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that the overall vaccination tally has reached near 132 crore in the country. More than 68 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 PM on Friday.

The ministry also informed that it had provided more than 140 crore Covid vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far. Over 18.80 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.