KYC cyber-fraud: Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli duped of over a lakh

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli got cheated by cyber fraudsters who posed as bank officials, and drained off over Rs 1.13 lakh from his account. The fraudsters managed to retrieve Kambli’s banking details from him on the pretext of updating his ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) details, and carried out fraudulent transactions last week.

The Bandra police has registered a complaint against unknown persons and the money has been reversed to Kambli’s account. According to the complaint registered by Kambli, the fraudsters made him download ‘Any Desk’ app, a screen-sharing application. The police is currently trying to extract the details of the account holder to whose account the money was transferred. Further probe on the matter is underway.