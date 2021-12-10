Pushpa set for grand theatrical release; Allu Arjun gifts gold coins and Rs 10 lakh to movie crew

With just a week away for the grand theatrical release of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa, the actor, who was impressed by the hard work that the technicians put in, decided to surprise them. At the shooting spot, Allu Arjun gifted gold coins and Rs 10 lakh to the team of Pushpa, thanking them for their efforts and to make them feel special.

Pushpa is based on the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam forests of Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh. The film’s first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, will hit the theatres across the globe on December 17, in five languages. The movie directed by Sukumar, featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was issued a U/A certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Dhananjay and Sunil Varma are part of the supporting cast.

Reportedly, the actor along with the cast, are currently shooting some important sequences for the second part. The movie will also feature the first ever item-dance of Samantha Akkineni.