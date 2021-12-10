Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices snapped their three-day winning track and settled marginally lower. The losses in the HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Titan and Larsen & Toubro weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,787, lower by 20 points. NSE Nifty slipped down by 6 points to end at 17,511. 8 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose nearly 1% each. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 2,099 shares ended higher and 1,167 closed lower.

Also Read: SBI internet banking, YONO app, won’t be available for five hours on Saturday

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints , Grasim, SBI Life, State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Divi’s Labs, Titan, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, UPL, Wipro and Eicher Motors.