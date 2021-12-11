At least 50 feared dead after tornadoes hit US

Kentucky: At least 50 people lost their lives in multiple tornadoes that hit US . The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Centre in the US identified more than 20 different tornadoes across southeastern US states. It also issued tornado warnings in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said that around 50 people are feared dead in the state. A state of emergency has been declared in the state. 3 people died in Tennessee and 1 died and several others were injured in Arkansas.

As per the data released by the Power Outage US, around 132,000 homes were without power in Tennessee, nearly 60,000 in Kentucky, more than 25,000 in Arkansas, nearly 24,000 in Illinois and nearly 10,000 in Missouri.

Tornadoes are common in the United States than in any other country in the world . Each year, over 1,200 tornadoes strike America. As per experts, strong tornadoes—those rated EF4 or EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale—occur more often in the United States than in any other country.