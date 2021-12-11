Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli bag gold medals

Tashkent: In weightlifting, India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won gold medals at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

The 2018 Youth Olympic gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 305kg to win gold medal in the men’s 67kg category. But the 19-year-old Indian weightlifter finished 7th in the World Weightlifting Championships 2021. The World Championships and the Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously in Tashkent. Jeremy Lalrinnunga has confirmned his berth to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, as the gold winners in each category are given direct entry to the next edition.

Achinta Sheuli lifted 316 kg to win the gold medal in the men’s 73kg category. He too will represent India in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham. He also finished in the 7th position in the World Weightlifting Championships.

Earlier, India’s S Bidyarani Devi won silver at the women’s 55kg category. Bidyarani Devi lifted a total of 198kg.