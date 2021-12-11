District in Tamil Nadu bans unvaccinated people from entering public places

Madurai: District administration in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has banned unvaccinated people from entering public places. The entry ban will come into effect from December 13. This was announced by the District collector Dr S. Aneesh Sekhar.

As per the new rule, unvaccinated residents will be banned from entering fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores. Earlier, the district administration had given one week deadline for residents to get vaccinated.

The district administration has been taking measures to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centres. The district collector informed that around 3 lakh people have not received a single dose of vaccine in Madurai. Around 71.6% people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 32.8% have been vaccinated with the second dose.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has administered as many as 7,46,84,956 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.