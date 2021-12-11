Moto g51 5G launched in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Motorola launched its new smartphone moto g51 5G in India. The Lenovo-owned company said that the new smartphone is the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 and it only comes in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Aqua Blue and Indigo Blue colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting 12pm on December 16.

The new phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor and runs on Android 11 with MyUX. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS and NFC.

It packs a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide and depth lens and a 2MP macro camera. It also features a 13MP front camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.