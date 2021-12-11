Prez Kovind inspires cadets by quoting the valour of late Gen Rawat

While speaking to cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind mourned India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash two days ago.

Kovind congratulated the cadets on completing their training at IMA and praised the instructors and cadets for the synergized drill motions at the parade, which he said demonstrated the young leaders’ high level of training and discipline.