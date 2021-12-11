Qatar Airways to resume services from two more cities

Doha: Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume passenger flights from two South African cities. The national air carrier of Qatar informed that it will resume services to Johannesburg and Cape Town from December 12.

Also Read: Gulf country suspends flights to and from Nigeria

Qatar Airways suspended flights from 4 African countries- Angola, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe-due to the omicron Covid 19 variant scare. The airline had stated that it will continue to review the situation on a daily basis and will resume services on the basis of guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).