US President appoints Indian American Gautam Raghavan in key White House post

Washington: US President Joe Biden appointed Indian American Gautam Raghavan as the head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Raghavan will succeed Cathy Russell, who is set to become the executive director of UNICEF. The Presidential Personnel Office is the office tasked with recruiting new appointees in White House.

‘I am also pleased that Gautam Raghavan, who has worked in tandem with Cathy from Day One, will become PPO’s new director — a seamless transition that will enable us to continue building a federal workforce that is efficient, effective, dependable and diverse’, US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Currently, Gautam Raghavan is the Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel Office (PPO). He was appointed in the post in January 20, 2020. Earlier he had worked as deputy assistant to the President. He also served as former US president Barack Obama’s liaison to the LGBTQ community as well as the Asian American and Pacific Islander community from 2011-2014.