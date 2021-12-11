Vicky-Kat wedding: ‘Thank you’ note for guests go viral

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on Thursday. The much-anticipated grand wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Katrina and Vicky had been dating for over a year, with little information about their relationship available to the public, similar to their high-profile wedding. It appears that the visitors were treated like royalty. A snapshot of the thank you note for wedding guests have gone viral on social media a day after the grand wedding.

The note read, ‘Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs – they all made our special day even better’.

‘We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together! Love, Katrina and Vicky’, the note further read.

Click here to view the Instagram post

While the wedding arrangements and guest list were kept under wraps, friends and colleagues of the couple attended, including Kaif’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, and Sharvari Wagh.

Also Read: PM Modi to launch Saryu canal project today

The wedding ceremony was done according to Hindu rites in the presence of close relatives and friends. The newlyweds were sighted in a chopper departing Sawai Madhopur for Jaipur airport on Friday morning.