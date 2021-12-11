Wedding ring of Katrina Kaif worth over 7.4 lakh: Reports

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday in Rajasthan. The actors shared the joyful news on their official social media accounts, along with photos from the wedding ceremony. Both Katrina and Vicky uploaded similar photos with the same captions, which read, ‘Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together’.

While the couple’s wedding photos were dreamlike, cheery, and artistic, Katrina Kaif’s dazzling diamond and blue sapphire engagement ring was the focus of attention. Netizens were just as thrilled to see the engagement rings as they were for the wedding photos to appear on the internet. According to rumours, Katrina was wearing a Tiffany Soleste platinum engagement ring, which allegedly costs Rs 7.4 lakh.

Despite the fact that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was the most talked-about of the year, the pair opted to keep things quiet until the ceremony. Their wedding took place at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur region, and was attended by family and close friends.