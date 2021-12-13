‘Downright disgusting’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out against CBSE Class X exam paper

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the English paper of the CBSE class 10 board exam which was dropped on Monday, terming it ‘downright disgusting’. He also alleged that it was a ‘typical RSS-BJP ploy’ to crush the morale and future of the youth. Following the controversies, CBSE has announced that they dropped the controversial comprehension on families, women and disciplining children from its class 10 English board exam paper and full marks will be awarded to all students for its accompanying questions.

‘Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth. Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t’, The Congress leader tweeted.

Most #CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth. Kids, do your best.

Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2021

The CBSE Class X English examination held on December 11 included the controversial questions. The three-paragraph long passage drew criticism for being ‘retrograde’ and offensive to women, with serious anti- feminist patriarchal remarks. Earlier today, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had demanded the withdrawal of the gender-insensitive passage in the English paper of the Class 10 CBSE exam, following which the Opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also slammed the Centre for endorsing ‘retrograde views on women’. ‘Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum’, she tweeted.