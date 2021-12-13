Harsh cold wave sweeps across Kashmir and Ladakh: Read more…

As temperatures dropped below minus three degrees in Srinagar on Sunday, extremely cold conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A meteorological department official told India Today that the minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, was two degrees Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature was however higher than Saturday when the mercury dropped to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest temperature so far this season. Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the night before, he added. Vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam due to slippery Tangmarg-Gulmarg road during snowfall, in Baramulla district, Sunday, Dec 5, 2021.

A low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, compared to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius the previous night. The temperature fell to minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night. A minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kupwara town in north Kashmir compared to minus 4.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, had a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius against minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, said an official. The winter capital of J&K, Jammu, saw a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, according to the official. In Leh, the temperature fell to minus 12.3 degrees Celsius, down from minus 12.1 degrees Celsius last night, while in Kargil, it dropped to minus 9.1 degrees Celsius. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists predict mainly dry weather until December 14. According to the official, ‘Light to moderate snow/rain is possible at scattered locations in J&K on December 15,’ adding, ‘There is no forecast for major snowfall till the 20th of December in both J&K and Ladakh’. He said that there would be warmer days and colder nights in both areas until December 14.