Hong Kong school shows unsettling video of Nanjing massacre to students: Report

Primary school children in Hong Kong were shown an unsettling video of the Nanjing massacre, in what can be called overstepping the mark in following a directive. Local schools have been asked to commemorate the massacre last month through activities planned by the Education Bureau.

Having faced backlash over the development, the school apologised. After watching the video, the students, who were as young as six, began to cry. As the country prepares to mark the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing massacre on Monday, these developments come at a crucial time. According to the footage shown by Po Leung Kuk Hong Kong Taoist Association Yuen Yuen primary school, executions were taking place during the Nanjing massacre.

According to local media reports, the five-minute video was shown during a moral and civic education class. The clip was from a documentary that aired on RTHK about the massacre. The footage showed how Japanese soldiers executed civilians. The footage also showed piles of corpses, including babies.

Read more: No ghosts at Japan PM’s ‘haunted’ residence: Says he slept peacefully

The clip was included in the Education Bureau’s suggested teaching materials to commemorate the massacre. In response to complaints from parents, the school ‘expressed regret’ about the incident. ‘We have learned that some children felt disturbed. Our school from now on will be much more cautious, carefully consider children’s feelings, and adjust the teaching materials according to each grade,’ the school said.