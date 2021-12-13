No ghosts at Japan PM’s ‘haunted’ residence: Says he slept peacefully

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, said on Monday that he is sleeping soundly after becoming the country’s first premier to live in the official residence in nine years. The residence is alleged to be haunted by ghosts. Prime property in central Tokyo remained empty during Kishida’s two most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe.

A coup was attempted at the residence in 1936, during which several senior Japanese officials, including a finance minister, were assassinated. Many years ago, the ghosts of those involved in the incident were reported to haunt its halls, but Fumio Kishida said Monday that he was feeling fresh after spending the first night in his new place.

Reporters asked him whether he had seen any of the residence’s famed spooks, and he replied, ‘I slept soundly yesterday. I haven’t seen any, yet’.