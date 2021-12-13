Jagathy Sreekumar to return to the big screen; All set for his famed character in the upcoming CBI franchise

The CBI Diary Kurippu series has been the most titillating crime thriller series ever released in Malayalam cinema. According to the latest movie grapevine, Malayalam’s most famous comedic star Jagathy Sreekumar will play a role in the film. The first schedule of the film’s shooting has already begun in Kochi.

In the previous four films of the series, Jagathy Sreekumar played Vikram, and it is claimed that the actor will reprise the character in the fifth film.

Vikram, the CBI officer Sethuramayyar’s assistant, was one of Jagathy’s most memorable characters throughout his career. Following a car accident in 2012, Jagathy has stayed away from the movies. According to the official sources the filming would take place in Jagathy’s home considering his health condition.