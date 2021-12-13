Prime Minister inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at Varanasi, a project which is spread over five lakh square feet and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.

After arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, Mr. Modi paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and then took dip in Ganga from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. People chanted hymns as the prime minister’s carcade rolled through the city. Mr. Modi also stopped at some places to accept felicitation.

Before the inauguration, Mr. Modi attended a prayer ceremony and later showered workers involved in building the project with flower petals in a gesture to acknowledge their work. He also sat with them for taking a group photograph. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J.P. Nadda and a large number of saints from across the country attended the ceremony.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure, built at the cost of Rs 339 crore, surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year. The earlier Kashi Vishwanath premises was limited to just 3,000 square feet. Now 23 new buildings have been constructed that will provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees. The gateways and other structures have been built with stones and other material using traditional craftsmanship.