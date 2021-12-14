50 burned alive in gas tanker explosion

Port-au-Prince: At least 50 people burned alive and 40 others were injured in a gas tanker explosion in Cap-Haitien in Haiti on Tuesday. Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a three day national mourning in the region in memory of the victims.

As per witnesses, the fuel tanker lost control and flipped over the road. Most of the victims are people who had gathered in the accident site to collect the spilled fuel.

More details awaited.