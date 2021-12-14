Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea holds India to a 2-2 draw

Dhaka: In hockey, the India-South Korea match in the Asian Champions Trophy ended in draw. The South Korea hold the defending champion and Olympic bronze-medallist India to a 2-2 draw at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarter final

For India, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (3′) and Harmanpreet Singh (33′) scored while Jonghyun Jang (42′) and Kim Hyeongjin (46′) scored for Korea.

An intense game of Hockey, but it ends all square at Dhaka. ?? 2:2 ??#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/KoWf8lkkvc — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 14, 2021

India will next play Bangladesh on Wednesday.