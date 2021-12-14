DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea holds India to a 2-2 draw

Dec 14, 2021, 11:26 pm IST

Dhaka: In hockey, the India-South Korea match in the Asian Champions Trophy ended in draw. The South Korea hold the defending champion and Olympic bronze-medallist India to a 2-2 draw at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

For India, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (3′) and Harmanpreet Singh (33′) scored while Jonghyun Jang (42′) and Kim Hyeongjin (46′) scored for Korea.

India will next play Bangladesh on Wednesday.

