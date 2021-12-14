DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWS

BTS’s V breaks two Guinness World Records with his Instagram followers

Dec 14, 2021, 09:23 am IST

BTS member V has smashed two records with his Instagram account. Last Monday, the singer debuted on the social networking platform alongside BTS bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

V has set two new Guinness World Records: fastest time to reach 1 million and fastest time to reach 10 million Instagram followers, according to Guinness World Records. In 43 minutes, the BTS singer had a million Instagram followers, and in 4 hours and 52 minutes, he had crossed 10 million followers.

NCT’s Taeil, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston previously held the record.

