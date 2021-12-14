‘ Congress will rule Uttar Pradesh, BJP will not be able to cross 30 seats’: Congress leader

Lucknow: President of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu claimed that the party will come into power in the state with clear majority. The Congress leader also predicted that the ruling BJP will not cross 30 seats in the coming assembly elections.

‘Let the BJP leaders go and seek votes and see what happens. Inflation, unemployment, women’s security, law and order, people will ask questions on these issues. People are waiting for the polls. Say with a lot of confidence that the BJP will not be able to cross 30 seats and all their claims will remain on paper’, said Ajay Kumar Lallu.

He also made it clear that the Congress will not make any alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He stressed that Congress will spring a surprise in the Uttar Pradesh poll results as people are enthusiastic about it and after giving a chance to all parties.

The assembly elections will be held next year in Uttar Pradesh.