Country to impose fine on airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers

Accra: Ghana will fine airlines $ 3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger who arrives in the country. Airlines also will be penalized the same amount for passengers who did not fill out a health declaration form before boarding their flight to Kotoka International Airport. The decision was taken by the Ghana Airport Company.

Only citizens of Ghana will be allowed to enter the country without meeting the requirement. But they must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Also Read: Tsunami warning issued as strong earthquake hits Indonesia

Earlier the health authorities in the country had informed that around 60% of the total new cases recorded in the country had come from the airport.

The west African country with a population of 31 million has till now reported 132,000 Covid-9 cases and 1243 deaths. It has one of the lowest vaccination rate in the world as only 5% of the population has been vaccinated till now.