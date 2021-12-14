Saudi Arabian forces destroy ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Khamis Mushait. Earlier on December 7, three explosives laden drones were destroyed by the Arab Coalition forces.

The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia made it clear that it will defend the Houthi rebels’ attempts to target civilians in Saudi Arabia. Bahrain and Kuwait have condemned the Houthi militia’s attempt to attack civilians and civilian buildings in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Houthi rebels were killed in airstrikes by the coalition forces in Marib city in Yemen on Sunday.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.