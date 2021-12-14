State government bans public gatherings, beach parties at beaches for New Year

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government banned public gatherings, parties at all beaches in the state on December 31 and January 1. The state government also extended the existing restrictions on social, cultural and political meetings till December 31. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation and emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The government also announced some relaxations in the restrictions imposed. According to the new guidelines, schools and higher educational institutions can function normally from January 3, 2022. At present they are conducting classes on a rotational basis. The govt has also allowed swimming pools to be in use .